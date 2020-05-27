COVID-19 Task Force talks allowing more people into businesses, fall semester for NDSU

Cass County is still taking the lead with the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state. Earlier this month, leaders made a red river COVID-19 task force to address the issue.

"In Cass, we've had a cumulative as of yesterday about 1,580 which makes up about 65% of all North Dakota's cases," Dr. Paul Carson, NDSU School of Public Health Professor.

Many in the valley are concerned about climbing numbers. Covid-19 cases were hit 93 on May 21st. Officials say numbers dropped off due to mass testing.

Some asked if the task force clearly plans on making numbers public on an ongoing basis

"The problem is that the majority of the testing now done in the state is in the Cass county area. We see as those numbers evolve, we're still down to the 4-5% rate right now of positive tests out of the testing that's done," said Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Major Mahoney said he's been talking with the governor's staff about letting more people into businesses; restaurants may start opening up from 75% to 100%. Another option is going county by county.

Many are worried about what NDSU will look like in the fall if cases are still going up.

"We're having ongoing conversations about what kind of testing strategies might occur in the university setting to do that more safely, and so this is going to depend a lot of what sort of testing capacity we ramp up to by the fall," said Dr. Carson.

Cass and Clay county officials are working to keep COVID-19 positive cases quarantined to stop the spread.

"It's warming up, and we've all earned some time to enjoy the outdoors after our long winter," Desi Fleming, Fargo Cass Public Health Director.

Officials say there's a website where you can submit any questions that you may have here: fargocasspublichealth.com/taskforce