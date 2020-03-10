Chevelle will headline Friday night at RRVF

Chevelle will be the Friday night headliner at the Red River Valley Fair this summer.

Chevelle is the understated musical powerhouse who have continually delivered rock anthems for the past 24 years.

7 number one hits, 17 songs reaching the top 10 charts, over 4 million records sold in the USA and many more worldwide.

Chevelle’s last two album releases, La Gargola and The North Corridor both debuted #1 on the Billboard rock charts and #3 and #8 respectively, on the Billboard top 200 charts.

'We are excited to have Chevelle back at the Red River Valley Fair. We had a great crowd when they were here before and we anticipate that again for the 2020 Fair,' Breann Lenzmeier RRVF Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator said.

The Chevelle show, like all the Fair's grandstand concerts, will be free with the paid gate admission to the Fair.

The 2020 Red River Valley Fair grandstand lineup is: Tuesday, July 7th Hairball, Wednesday, July 8th LANCO with Runaway June, Thursday, July 9th Trace Adkins, Friday, July 10th Chevelle, Saturday, July 11th Skillet and Sunday, July 12th auto-racing.

The Red River Valley Fair will take place from Tuesday, July 7th - Sunday, July 12th at the Fairgrounds in West Fargo.