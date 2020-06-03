Car rolls over after rear-ending trailer in Williams County

Charges are pending after a crash in Williston County that caused a vehicle to roll over.

The Ford Expedition, which was carrying five children, was pulling a trailer East on Highway 1804 when another vehicle approached behind them.

The other vehicle then struck the trailer from behind.

The Ford came to a stop shortly after being hit while the second car continued for a short distance before overturning.

The driver who crashed, 29-year-old Katlin Leslie, suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital to receive treatment in Minot.

Nobody in the ford was hurt.

Charges are pending against Leslie as the crash remains under investigation.

