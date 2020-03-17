City of Moorhead signs Covid-19 emergency declaration

Mayor Johnathan Judd joined leaders from Clay and Cass Counties, and the Cities of Fargo and West Fargo yesterday in declaring a state of emergency related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Moorhead City Council will ratify the City’s emergency declaration at a special meeting on March 19. Minnesota Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are conducting frequent briefings to address changing circumstances.

Daily continuity of operations team meetings assess and address the evolving situation and potential impacts. The City of Moorhead and our partners at Moorhead Public Service are committed to providing essential services to our residents and businesses now and always. To protect the public and our employees so that we can ensure essential services continue, the City of Moorhead has instituted a number of measures to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Cancellations, postponements, and reschedulings: The City of Moorhead is following MDH recommendations and Governor Walz’s executive order to cancel or postpone certain City-sponsored activities and to temporarily close certain facilities like the Moorhead Sports Center, which will close at 5 pm today.

All affected programs, activities, meetings, and facility changes are posted to cityofmoorhead.com/covid19. Please check back for updates.