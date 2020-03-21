Busy weekend for local restaurants offering take out

Empty parking lots, tables and booths--it's an unusual sight on a Saturday at Space Aliens Grill & Bar.

"It's usually a pretty packed, hectic crowd," General Manager Derek Hogenson says. "There's a lot of kids running around."

Hogenson has been working at Space Alien's for five years.

"Having an empty restaurants was very different," he says.

They closed in-house seating Thursday.

But, they're keeping busy.

“We have seen a lot more take outs being called in," Hogenson says.

They now have a delivery service, take out and are offering 10 percent off all orders.

“Typically, we’d be really busy here for our Bloody Mary bar,” Pounds Owner Alan Kasin says.

Many pubs and grubs following the lead.

Pounds in downtown Fargo partnered up with Bite Squad to bring its famous Bloody Marys to customers.

“We have had an awesome amount of community support for us," Kasin says. "It's been incredible. We feel the love."

Just across the river, Legends Bar & Grill in Moorhead is getting crafty, too.

Not just taking care of customers, but making meals for kids.

“We’ve had a lot of people helping us out through this and we just want to give back to the community, like they are giving to us,” General Manager Kiley Franzoni says.

In the midst of phones ringing off the hook, they made time to take over 500 meals to local schools.

“These local businesses, they’ve been around," Hogenson says. "They've tried to support and give back to the community.”

Now they say, they need the community's support, more than ever.

Here's something else to keep in mind if you're wanting to order in.

Many apps, like Door Dash, are offering free delivery to help keep you safe and inside.