Businesses adding COVID-19 surcharges to bills

Next time you go out, you may want to check your receipt. Restaurants across the nation are adding an extra line that says, "COVID-19 Surcharge."

Business owners say they're going above and beyond to be open and service their customers; now, it's coming at an expense. Companies all over the nation have added extra fees to customer's tabs.

We found out the hair salon like M.J. Capelli's is participating. They said they're adding a two-dollar fee to every client's service. They say the money will go to cleaning supplies to keep the business safe during the pandemic.

Here is M.J. Capelli's official statement:

"We made the decision to add a fee and do what we needed to do taking extraordinary measures to follow the governor's mandates to be able to reopen."

Not all customers and business owners are on board.

"Never say never," said Hayley Gust, Mexican Village General Manager. "I mean right now we do not have a plan of it but with the cost of beef going up and the cost of everything. I mean, you never know what's going to happen."

"I, myself, couldn't see myself adding an extra line saying 'here's a fee for COVID expenses' because my customers are also going through the same thing," said Brandon Buckalew, Local Hardware Hank Owner.

Brandon Buckalew, a hardware store owner in East Grand Forks, says many business owners are stuck between a rock and a hard spot.

"I guess I've had to explain to people like 'I'm sorry, my price is this high on this item," said Buckalew. "As soon as I find more supply at a lower price, I'm going to net the price down.' that's easier for me to do it that way than to add an extra line saying 'here's a COVID expense.'"

So the next time you go out, you may want to take another glance at your receipt or ask upfront if there are any additional charges.

Every restaurant we called today said they weren't participating in adding surcharges to the bill.