Business boarded up ahead of downtown Fargo Juneteenth march

All eyes are again on downtown Fargo as another march is scheduled Friday morning from Island Park to City Hall and back.

One business along the route is taking precautions, Bank of the West boarded up the windows on the main level.

The city of Fargo also declared an emergency and multiple government businesses are closed for the day as well.

Many are wondering if the marches will end up like the one on May 30th where a riot broke out and businesses were vandalized and looted downtown.

Organizers of the march say they are committed to a peaceful event.

