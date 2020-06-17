Burgum's favored candidates hold up in GOP primary count

Fargo businessman Thomas Beadle will be moving on to the November general election after winning a spirited Republican primary race for state treasurer, according to results reported Monday on the North Dakota secretary of state’s website.

The count by the state and county canvassing boards shows Beadle with 52% of the vote to 47% for Kathryn farmer Dan Johnston.

The race garnered extra attention after Gov. Doug Burgum gave $25,000 to Beadle’s campaign and Johnston received the support of President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.

In another race that drew added interest, Burgum’s favored candidates, David Andahl and Dave Nehring, prevailed over House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer.