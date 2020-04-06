Burgum signs two new executive orders aimed to slow spread of COVID-19

Gov. Doug Burgum Monday signed two executive orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus disease by limiting visitation to long-term care facilities.

The first executive order requires individuals who test positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine in their place of residence for no less than 14 days or as directed by order of the State Health Officer. Family and household members residing with the infected individual and identified by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) as a contact of an infected individual must do the same.

“Self-quarantine is the least restrictive and most practical means of isolating individuals who are contagious or exposed to COVID-19,” Burgum said. “We will continue to take targeted action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and preserve hospital capacity to save lives.”

Burgum noted that North Dakota already has a 14-day self-quarantine order in place for citizens returning from states on the CDC’s widespread-COVID-19 list. That order was issued by the State Health Officer and includes exceptions for essential critical infrastructure workers as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.

In Monday’s other executive order, Burgum suspended visitation to long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities and basic care facilities, except in cases of end-of-life or compassionate care circumstances such as medical and emotional care for patients with terminal diseases, including hospice care. All non-essential personnel and volunteers are restricted from long-care facilities until further notice.

The NDDoH today confirmed 18 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 225 confirmed cases. A total of 32 individuals have been hospitalized, and 19 of those are currently hospitalized; 74 have recovered. A total of 7,213 tests have been completed.

Burgum also announced the death of a fourth North Dakota resident related to COVID-19. The Emmons County man in his 70s had acquired COVID-19 through community spread and had underlying health conditions. Burgum extended his deepest condolences to the man’s family and friends. This death will be reflected in Tuesday’s official NDDoH report.

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus or www.ndresponse.gov.