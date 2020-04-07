Burgum signs four new executive orders Tuesday

Gov. Doug Burgum today issued executive orders designed to help address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for school districts, agribusiness, fuel retailers and others in North Dakota.

Burgum issued an order March 20 directing state agencies to identify any state laws, rules or regulations that hinder or delay their ability to render maximum assistance or continue to deliver essential services to citizens during the COVID-19 crisis. State elected officials and other executive branch offices were invited to do the same.

Today the governor signed or amended four executive orders designed to address COVID-19 impacts. These actions include:

Giving school districts the same flexibility to hold mail ballot-only elections for special elections that was provided for school board elections and the June 2020 election.

Suspending the requirement that a school district conduct a written performance review for every teacher, principal and assistant/associate superintendent employed for more than three years. Written performance reviews will still have to be conducted for those employed for less than three years. This provides flexibility for evaluations and will help allow teachers and administrators to continue focusing on providing distance learning to make sure every North Dakota student receives a quality education.

Allowing winter-grade fuel to be sold until May 20 instead of the traditional April 1 cutoff date. The state has an oversupply of winter-grade fuel due to the travel restrictions and economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 emergency.

Suspending the pesticide applicator certification for the use of non-restricted disinfectants during this public health emergency.

