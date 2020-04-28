Burgum signals lifting business restrictions at month's end

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signaled he would lift business restrictions beginning Friday, saying the state has made significant progress in its effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Burgum said the state’s increased testing capacity, its low positive test rate for the coronavirus and the existing hospital bed capacity to handle patients were among the positive signs for reopening business.

Earlier this month, Burgum ordered all bars, restaurants, barber shops, beauty salons, health clubs, movie theaters and other large-scale venues to close at least until April 30.

