Burgum rejected call to close polling sites amid virus worry

Gov. Doug Burgum stopped short of mandating that all polling places close during North Dakota's primary election, despite being urged by county auditors to do so out of public health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Burgum spokesman says the governor wanted to give counties the option of having open polling places.

Conducting elections safely amidst the coronavirus has become an issue nationwide, most notably last week in Wisconsin, where Republicans insisted on holding in-person voting despite widespread health fear’s.

North Dakota's top two Republicans say they think the decision should be left to counties.