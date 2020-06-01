Burgum directs flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

In honor of fallen Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, Governor Doug Burgum has directed flags to fly at half-staff.

The order will take place from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday June 2nd.

Holte was killed in the line of duty on May 27th by Salamah Pendleton who opened fire on police when they attempted to serve him eviction papers.

His funeral is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday in the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with the funeral service to commence at 1:00 pm.

