Burgum declares statewide flood emergency in North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide flood emergency in North Dakota.

The governor's office says spring flooding has caused an estimated $7 million in damage to infrastructure so far. Burgum issued the executive order on Friday.

The order officially puts all state agencies, including the North Dakota National Guard, on standby to provide resources as needed.

The order also activates the State Emergency Operations Plan to assist local and tribal officials and help restore services and infrastructure.

Burgum says overland flooding and near-record river crests have caused extensive damage to roads as the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and “extremely challenging economic conditions.”

