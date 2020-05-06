Burgum allowing schools to use school property for Graduation Ceremonies

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced this evening that Governor Doug Burgum is allowing North Dakota’s schools to use school property for graduation ceremonies.

The change came with detailed guidelines laying out how to safely hold ceremonies to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The guidance document can be found on the Department of Public Instruction Website.

Safety recommendations include six feet of space between chairs in each row, as well as six feet between the chairs and no physical contact between people who don't live together.

Decisions on whether, when, or where graduation ceremonies should be held remain in the hands of local school boards and administrators.