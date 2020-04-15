Burgum: State has hospital beds available to handle virus

Gov. Doug Burgum has expressed optimism that North Dakota has the existing hospital bed capacity to handle coronavirus patients.

And Burgum says the state has prepared for “worst-case scenarios” if a huge and unexpected spike of cases occurs.

As of Tuesday, Burgum said there were 13 patients who were hospitalized in North Dakota with COVID-19.

He says the patients are occupying less than 1% of the 2,000 beds available in current medical facilities around the state.

North Dakota officials reported 10 news cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Nine people have died from the virus but no new deaths were reported Tuesday.