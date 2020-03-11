Burglary suspects flee in vehicle, prompting a police pursuit in Mahnomen, MN

Two men are behind bars after allegedly trying to break into a house in Mahnomen, Minnesota, and leading police on a chase.

Authorities say it happened about 1:15pm Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies approached the house and saw the two men, 27 year old Dayton Smith and 27 year old Julio Solis allegedly trying to break into the house.

As the deputies approached the residence, they saw the suspects get into a vehicle and speed away. Officers say Smith was driving the vehicle.

Officers pursued the pair through the city of Mahnomen, and say it ended on Madison Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets. Both suspects were taken into custody. There were no injuries reported.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, and White Earth Tribal Conservation officers were involved in the incident.

