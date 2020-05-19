Bull riding may be 1st US professional sport to welcome fans

One of the first professional athletic events to allow spectators into the arena will be a sport known for its wild, dangerous action.

Professional Bull Riders has announced a new competition that will culminate in South Dakota in July with live crowds.

Event organizers say they will provide face coverings to fans, keep the crowd at 35% of capacity and control the flow of people in and out of the arena to accommodate social distancing.

It’s all part of an effort by professional sports organizations around the world to give bored fans at least a taste of live sports events.