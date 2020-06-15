Bonanzaville’s July 4th Celebration is on

It is a go at Bonanzaville this Independence Day!

Bonanzaville will kick off their July 4th Celebration with a historic shooting of the anvil and end with fireworks!

There will be historic games, live historic demonstrations, horse drawn wagon rides, crafts for the kids and train rides.

There will also be a 2 station Bungee Jumper from Games to Go, aerialist Katie Hicks, Terry & Jerry's food truck and snow cones.

The parade start at 2 p.m.

Fireworks start when it gets dark.

Staff at the pioneer village say there will be plenty of room for social distancing and extra precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of guests.

