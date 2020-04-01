Bogus story online with Valley News Live logo on it

Its happened before and its happened again. Someone has illegally used the VNL logo and posted a fake news story online.

The story refers to the Governor of North Dakota saying that students will have to retake the same grade level next year because of what's happened with coronavirus. Again, its a bogus story.

Despite the fact that its April Fools Day, steps are being taken to track down the person or persons, who posted it and Gray Television, which owns VNL, will be taking legal action, if they are identified.

We, at Valley News Live, apologize for any inconvenience or confusion this has caused.

