Bobcat plant reopens; 867 COVID-19 cases reported statewide

North Dakota’s largest manufacturer, Doosan Bobcat, has resumed operations after daylong shutdown to clean the factory after an employee reported symptoms of the coronavirus.

Doosan Bobcat public affairs director Stacey Breuer said in a statement the factory in Gwinner reopened Saturday night. It is unclear if the employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials on Sunday said 867 people in North Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday also reported one new death, a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying medical conditions, bringing the state’s total to 17.