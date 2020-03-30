Blind Joe hosting Facebook Live concert to benefit Great Plains Food Bank

North Dakota-native turned Nashville-based country music artist Blind Joe will be jamming out live on Facebook to help benefit the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo.

It is happening Thursday, April 2nd at 7 p.m.

The virtual concert will be available on the Facebook pages for both Blind Joe (@theblindjoe) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@NDFoodBank).

The Fargo-area native will host Thursday’s event to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when a large number of hungry children, seniors and families turn to the organization during this difficult time.

Country music fans can make donations during the event and have the chance interact with Blind Joe during the concert through leaving comments including making song requests.

Blind Joe is also scheduled to be on North Dakota Today on Tuesday. be sure to tune in and hear more about why he is doing this charitable concert.

