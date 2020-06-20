Black Lives Matters host march in Fargo

Saturday marked the second day in a row of marches in Fargo.

Black Lives Matter hosted the March for Justice beginning at Johnson Park near NDSU.

"It means sacrifice. So many people sacrificed their lives for this,” said Fredrick Edwards Jr. of Black Lives Matter. “So sacrificing a week or 7 days, or some tiredness, some physical tiredness, emotional tiredness, at the end of the day, I think people see it as worth it."

Hundreds of people grabbed their signs and headed to Jeff Johnson Soccer Complex in Fargo for the Black Lives Matter March for Justice.

Many of those in the crowd, like Hope Shepard, marching for the 3rd time.

“We keep making small strides but as you can see it's still a huge disparity,” said Sheppard. “The time is now for change and this is obviously the way to make it happen because silence hasn't done much."

The message was justice. The final destination for marchers was the Cass County Courthouse where the group hit the ground for nearly 9 minutes of silence for George Floyd.

Organizers shared a message of keeping those in power accountable.

"Because we pay for their paychecks,” said Edwards. “We pay our taxes, and we push them forward."

The Fargo Police escorted the marchers for the entire 3 hours they walked, blocking off streets to help make their path.

"These fine men and women that are here today to help protect us are here because they care,” said Faith Dixon of Black Lives Matter.

After rallying at the Cass County Courthouse for some time, the demonstrators raised their fists in the air and marched back to where they began.

The march remained peaceful. The event page said more than 200 people attended. While at the courthouse, the group shared their dissatisfaction with the communication they have received from Fargo mayor Tim Mahoney.

The group said that Mayor Mahoney demanded a meeting with leaders of One Fargo and Black Lives Matter, and asked them to do it separately. They added that he did not offer them alternative times to meet if their schedules had conflicts.

We reached out to Mayor Mahoney's office for comment, and have not received a response.