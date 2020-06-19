Black Lives Matter Fargo/Moorhead look ahead to Saturday's march

Black Lives Matter Fargo/Moorhead and members of the community will once again take to the streets of Fargo for the “March for Justice” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“Today was freedom,” said Faith Dixon with Black Lives Matter F/M. “Today was independence for us. I think tomorrow will be justice.”

The organization delayed releasing its route but says a highlight of this march will be a stop at the courthouse.

“We worked with the Fargo Police Department and we kind of want to keep that route safe as we had some visitors today(Friday) at this march who may not like black people,” Fredrick Edwards said.

“Marching to the courthouse will really give a different mindset to what we are doing,” Dixon said. “Hopefully the mayor, the police chief, and others in office can be transparent to the people of this community, not just to Black Lives Matter or OneFargo, but to the people in this community to know what really happened and what really went on May 30th.”

Organizers say Saturday is meant to be a peaceful protest so their voices may be heard about what needs to change in our community and across the nation, listing their demands on the event page including charges against protestors being dropped among others.

“Unity, transparency,” Edwards said. “Those are things that our community thinks is very important. Globally, we have injustices happening on a daily basis. We have injustices happening all over the nation. Just in June alone, there were more than five black men and women killed.”

Dixon and Edwards say the proximity to Juneteenth and to march to the courthouse pushes their message for transparency, justice, and change.

Valley News Live will be attending Saturday’s march to bring you the latest coverage.

