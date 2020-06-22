Black Catholics: Words not enough as church decries racism

Amid the nationwide wave of protests, U.S. Catholic leaders are among those speaking out against racism.

For Black Catholics, there's appreciation for those statements but also a demand for not just words but action.

There are rising calls for huge new investment in schools serving Black communities.

Black Catholics also want the church to commit to teaching their complex history in schools, including its past involvement with slavery and segregation.

And some say the church must bring to the anti-racism struggle the same zeal with which it opposes abortion.