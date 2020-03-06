Bismarck man convicted in death of 12-week-old daughter

A Bismarck man has been convicted in the death of his 12-week-old daughter who died at a hospital in April 2018 — eight days after she was treated for multiple head injuries.

A jury convicted Jose Rivera-Rieffel of murder and child abuse on Thursday. He faces up to life in prison without parole on the murder charge. His attorney said the case could have gone either way and his client intends to appeal after sentencing.

Prosecutors said Rivera-Rieffel caused the infant's death either by striking, shaking or applying crushing force to her.