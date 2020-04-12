This Easter weekend looks much different than previous years as people are told to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This sparked the inspiration for a different scavenger hunt.

"We’re just going around for the billboard scavenger hunt, getting the letters,” said Jessica Hoffart, who was on the scavenger hunt with her family. “We thought it would be kind of fun to do while still doing some social distancing and getting some activities in."

The billboard scavenger hunt is the first of its kind here in Fargo. All you need to do is print out the map, get in the car, and hit the road, traveling to the billboards. Each will have a letter hint. Those letters will lead to a secret phrase.

“We stopped at the one by Bed By Design first and got our first two letters. It’s just a fun activity to do as a family,” said Paul Letvin. He was doing the scavenger hunt with his wife and 4 children in tow.

For some, like Letvin, it's family time. For others, they are motivated by the drawing for prizes at the end.

"Because I might get something!" said Colton Langerut from the backseat of his parent's car.

The main prize is a Yeti cooler.

The 2-day event was created by iDesign Advertising. They say they hoped to use their digital billboards to help the community get through a challenging easter holiday.

"The main goal for the scavenger hunt on the digital billboard was to be able to get people out of the house,” said Taylor Danielson, Community Relations for iDigital. “Kind of take a break from this new normal that we are all learning to navigate. Hopefully, take people's minds off of everything that's been going on, and have a little normalcy in some of these Easter traditions, whether it is a scavenger hunt, or being with family."

A way to stay active, and safe.

The last chance to participate in the billboard scavenger hunt is Sunday from 12-5 PM. To find out how to download the map click here.

