Billboard egg hunt launched for Fargo families

With the country working to social distance and colder temperatures around the region, Easter egg hunts were being shoved in doors this weekend. Now a local Fargo company, iDIGITAL has announced a Fargo Billboard Hunt.

On Saturday, April 11th, and Sunday, April 12th from 12:00PM – 5:00PM each day, families are encouraged to drive around town searching for bunny ears on area billboards.

The company says there will be a secret clue that families need to collect from each billboard in order to solve the puzzle and win a prize.

How to participate:

1. Download the printable scavenger map from iDIGITAL’s Facebook Page.

2. Follow the map and visit each billboard location listed.

3. Look for the bunny ears and collect the letter that you see on each billboard. Each billboard location will have TWO ads for you to collect TWO letters.

4. Once all letters are collected, solve the puzzle to win your prize!

5. In order to win your prize you must take a selfie with your solved puzzle and tag iDIGITAL on Facebook and use the hashtag #FargoBillboardHunt

6. The first 300 people to submit their entry will go into a drawing for a variety of prizes!

