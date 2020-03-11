Big turnout, slow results for North Dakota Dem caucuses

North Dakota Democrats expected a big surge in turnout for Tuesday's revamped caucuses and they got more than they bargained for.

The party put out an urgent call for volunteers to help with long lines in Fargo, the state's biggest and most populous city and wound up holding that site and Grand Forks open about an hour later than planned.

Most Democrats said they didn't mind the wait to vote and said they were happy to see so many of their own turnout.

Bernie Sanders had a slight lead in early returns Wednesday morning, with 5,000 counts and Biden is right behind him with 4,366 counts.

The party said final results remain hours away.