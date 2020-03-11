Big events banned in Seattle, San Francisco as virus hits NBA, MLB

(AP/Gray News) — Authorities are banning large gatherings in the hard-hit Seattle area and in San Francisco, including pro baseball and basketball games, in the most sweeping efforts yet to control the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Golden State will play Brooklyn in an empty arena, and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a temporary home as sports teams try to slow the coronavirus outbreak. The Warriors announced they would go ahead with Thursday night’s game, but without fans.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

San Francisco has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The Mariners and Major League Baseball have not announced where they will play the team’s first two series, against Texas and Minnesota.

Also affected are home games of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has banned crowds of more than 250 people in Seattle. The city has been the hardest-hit U.S. city.

Statement from the Seattle Mariners on Governor Jay Inslee's community strategies to combat the spread of COVID19.



�� https://t.co/hLUAuzPKcB pic.twitter.com/OnbmBESxJo — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2020

Nationally, the NCAA has closed March Madness games to the public.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.