Biden to meet with George Floyd's family before funeral

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd and will provide a video message for Floyd’s funeral service.

On Sunday a Biden aide described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate.

They do not include attending the funeral Monday.

The aide says Biden expects to meet with the Floyd family and to give them his condolences.

Burial is set for Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Pearland.

Floyd died after a police officer in Minnesota pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air.