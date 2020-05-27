Biden to keynote Minnesota Democrats' online convention

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker when Minnesota Democrats hold a virtual state convention under the theme “Minnesota Together” this weekend.

Biden will address the delegates online Sunday, along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who’s considered a potential running mate.

Their speeches can viewed live on the state party’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Speeches by Gov. Tim Walz and other Democratic leaders will also be livestreamed Sunday.

Saturday's sessions are for delegates only. Minnesota Republicans tried to hold their convention online May 16 but had to interrupt it due to “potentially malicious interference” with its voting technology.