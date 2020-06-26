Bicylces in high demand after supply disruption

Summertime is here and people are turning to more outdoor activities. The demand for bikes has left shoppers with few to choose from and exposed a disruption in bicycle manufacturing.

For Maddison LaLonde, biking is a great way to stay active.

“It feels good to get out and get moving especially when the weather is nice,” said LaLonde.

She says she’s traveled a few hundred miles, and she’ll be stuck with the bike she has for some time.

“I’ve been trying to get a new bike, and I know that there's none at Scheels or anywhere in town,” LaLonde said.

The same empty shelves that were once the toilet paper aisle are now the bike aisle. As the new hot commodity, they’re being bought up with little or no restocking.

“We have sold hundreds and hundreds more bikes than we typically would this time of year,” said Tom Smith. He’s one of the owners of the Great Northern Bicycle Company in Fargo. Smith explained that they have seen an uptick in customers this summer as many people are taking to biking as a socially distanced outdoor activity. However, many bike manufacturing companies are located in Asia. Early in the year, many of their orders were filled late because those warehouses were facing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many orders, Smith said, never came.

“The demand domestically really spiked, supply chain was interrupted,” said Smith. “It was those two factors that really made it a challenge to try to keep bikes in stock.”

Left with few options, the Great Northern Bicycle Company is taking names for a pre-sale list. Smith says the bikes will roll back into stores eventually.

“Companies have been responding to the supply chain disruption and the increase in demand and it just takes a little bit of a while for them to swallow that problem and get bikes back into the pipeline,” said Smith.

For those of you who do have a bike, beware: Fargo police say they have seen an uptick in bike theft.

