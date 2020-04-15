COVID-19 Case confirmed at Bethany Retirement Living

The Bethany Retirement home on 42nd street in Fargo has confirmed a case of COVID-19 within it's facility.

According to a release from the company, there has only been a confirmed case in their 42nd Street Facility, not at their University Drive location.

Shawn Stuhaug, President and CEO of Bethany Retirement Living, says that they are working closely with the state Department of Health to take the appropriate steps moving forward.

Due to privacy laws, they could not name the resident who tested positive, but did say that they have informed family members.

Bethany is currently closed to visitors as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and North Dakota Department of Health.