Benefiel found not guilty on lack of criminal responsibility

A North Dakota State Hospital inmate who assaulted and attempted to murder a staff member in 2019 has been found not guilty.

Jason Benefiel, 32, was accused of choking, striking, and kicking an employee of the State Hospital in March 2019 while he was a patient at the facility. He faced charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

During testimony in Southeast District Court, Judge Cherie Clark found that Benefiel had in fact committed the crimes as charged, but the court concluded he was not criminally responsible. Century Code says an individual lacks criminal responsibility when he or she does not have the "substantial capacity or consequences of the conduct."

Benefiel was ordered to be committed to the North Dakota State Hospital for evaluation with a final disposition scheduled for May 5th.

If it's found that he is mentally ill or considered a threat, he could be ordered to a treatment facility for up to 20 years.