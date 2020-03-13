Bemidji police searching for a missing man

The Bemidji Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 35-year-old Matthew J. Asa. Matthew was last seen at his residence located at 619 Minnesota AVE NW (Northland Apartments), Bemidji, MN on 12/24/2019. Matthew has not been seen or heard from in over a week and no contact has been made with friends or family.

Matthew is 5'7", 195lbs, Blue Eyes, and Brown Hair. Matthew was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon colored t-shirt with wings on the front, black tennis shoes, and khaki pants. Matthew currently has a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111