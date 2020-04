The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Larissa Feather was last seen in the 700 block of Irvine Ave. on April 1.

Feather is about 5'5", 165 lbs with brown eyes and dark hair. Last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Authorities believe Feather may now be in the Mille Lacs, MN area.

Police did not provide a picture.