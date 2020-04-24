Bemidji Police searching for missing teen sisters

The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding two missing teenage sisters.

Authorities say 16-year-old Ameera Jenkins and 14-year-old Anishtah Jenkins were last seen on Thursday, April 23 in Cass Lake.

Ameera was described as last wearing a black sweater with the name "Jenkins" on the back with black and gray pants. Ameera appears to have scarring on her arms. Anishtah was described as last wearing a gray sweatshirt with gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information regarding Ameera and/or Anishtah's whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218 333-9111.

Authorities did not provide a picture of the girls and say they do not suspect foul play at this time.