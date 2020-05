The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Megan Barney was last seen near Hillcrest Manor Mobile Home Park on Sunday, May 17.

Megan is described as about 5'7", 175 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and rainbow colored crocs.

Authorities say she may be in the Bemidji area but could also be near Cloquet, MN.

Police did not provide a picture of Megan.