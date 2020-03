The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Joshua Kingbird Jr. was last seen near the Country Kitchen on March 23 around 5:30 p.m.

Kingbird is about 5'10", 140 lbs with brown eyes and dark hair. Joshua was last seen wearing a white shirt with red stripes, black skinny jeans and red shoes.

Bemidji Police did not provide a picture.

If anyone has any information about Joshua, you could call your local law enforcement.