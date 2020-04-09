Bemidji man missing since Christmas Eve found dead

The Bemidji Police department found the body of a man who has been missing since December 24th, 2019.

After responding to a call around 5 p.m. on April 8, officers found the body of 35-year-old Matthew Asa.

His body was found in a large swampy area north of 5th street in Bemidji.

Asa was last seen at his home on Christmas Eve.

His body has been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

At this point, no foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the public.