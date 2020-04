If you see flames or smoke near Bemidji Friday morning, it may be a controlled burn.

The fire department says it is going to burn some vegetation by 1st St. E. and Paul Bunyan Dr. starting at 9 Friday morning.

Fire crews are hoping the controlled burn will restore prairie and wildlife habitat in that area.

If you have questions about the burn or any concerns, you can contact the fire department at 218-751-8001.