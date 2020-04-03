Bemidji, Beltrami County offering law enforcement delivery to those sheltering in place

Bemidji Police Department, Blackduck Police Department, and the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office are offering a delivery program to residents who are quarantined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership will help deliver groceries and prescriptions from Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

After you have placed your order, paid for it, AND it has been confirmed to be ready for pick up, call our records division at 218-333-4187 and provide the necessary information about your grocery order or prescription. DO NOT CALL 911.

What to know:

• A Beltrami County Deputy, Bemidji Police Officer or Blackduck Police Officer will make contact with you and confirm the details of your delivery and any additional details needed. They will explain the delivery procedure.

• You will need to contact the store or pharmacy and advise them of the Deputy or Police Officers's name that will be picking up your order or prescription with the approximate time you are provided for by the Deputy or Police Officer.

• As the Deputy or Police Officer arrives they will be calling you. They will leave the delivery at the designated OUTSIDE location and will step away and wait for you to retrieve your delivery.

• You must be able to meet with the Officer or Deputy. They cannot leave your delivery where it will not be immediately retrieved by you.

• They cannot pay for your grocery items or prescription.

• This service will be offered to our community as long as we can offer it during these difficult times and it may end without notice.

• Protecting and serving our community is our primary mission-protecting the lives, rights, privileges, and property of the citizens of Beltrami County will take priority over grocery or prescription deliveries.

• No take-out, curbside restaurant deliveries.

• No alcoholic beverages.

For retailers:

• If we have not made contact with you, please call our records division and provide your information. If you have special telephone numbers, special personnel that should be contacted, or other special instructions please provide that information to our records division by calling 218-333-4187.

• Please understand that the Deputy or Police Office will potentially need to respond to an emergency call for service at any time, so please allow them the privilege of getting the order picked up immediately when they arrive.

• Secure all bags or boxes so items cannot spill out of them.

• Limit all bags or boxes to one delivery address.

• Include a detailed receipt on the outside of one of the packages with the name, address and phone number of where the item is being delivered.

• Additional conditions may apply.

