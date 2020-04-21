Beltrami County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Beltrami County authorities say an inmate at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say during the arrest of the individual a local law enforcement officer did receive what has been termed “a high risk exposure" and the law enforcement officer is being quarantined.

The inmate was accepted into the Beltrami County jail following strict MDH, CDC and MN DOC guidelines and is currently being quarantined.

The inmate was interviewed by MDH officials to determine who they may have come in contact with in the community prior to their arrest.

