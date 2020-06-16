Belcourt man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of two children

United States Attorney Drew Wrigley has announced Myron Jay Azure, 51, from Belcourt, N.D. has been sentenced to life in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of children.

Azure pled guilty to both counts on February, 14, 2020 and was sentenced June 15.

Between October 2014 and January 2017 Azure abused one of the two children on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.

While the investigation of that case was pending, Azure abused another child between May and August 2019.

Both children were under the age of 12 at the time of Azure’s sexual abuse.

“The children whom Azure sexually abused will always know that the justice system stood firmly at their side and fought to ensure that this defendant will never again hurt another child,” said US Attorney Drew Wrigley in a release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lori H. Conroy.