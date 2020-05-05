Beef shortage impacting businesses in the F-M area

Businesses are having to adapt due to meat shortages across the country.

Stores like Costco and Kroger began limiting the amount of ground beef that shoppers can buy.

Restaurants like Wendy’s have announced some of their menu items will be in short supply. Workers at the Fargo location confirmed they are being impacted.

The statement Wendy’s released to Valley News Live is as follows:

“It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment. We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely.”

Even local businesses are having to adjust.

“With the increased demand from grocery stores around the country, some of those resources have gone to retailers rather than wholesalers,” said Jon Ackley, JL Beers General Manager. “So just making sure that we have that same amount of product available to us.”

When JL Beers management heard about meat processing plants closing, they reached out to their suppliers.

“We made sure that we had a contingency plan in place just in case that any of our suppliers weren’t able to meet our orders or meet what we needed to make sure that we operate as normal,” Ackley said.

Due to the shortage, Ackley says they’ve seen a price increase and have been in contact with new suppliers to make sure they can meet demands.

“We’ve actually been very lucky to find some suppliers here locally in Minnesota that we have been able to get our beef products from,” Ackley said.

Management says where they get their beef may change but the quality won’t, so the consumer will never see a difference.

Ackley says it’s about adapting to ensure they are still able to serve their customers.

Management says the menu at JL Beers will not change amid the pandemic.

