Beds set up inside FARGODOME for emergency hospital

Beds are sitting in place at the FARGODOME as the state of North Dakota prepares for a potential surges in COVID-19 cases needing hospitalization.

Gov. Doug Burgum posted the picture above on Facebook saying the state is preparing its Tier 3 facilities.

The governor goes on to say he doesn't expect the state will need these facilities but needs to be prepared.

In the post, Burgum also says less than one percent of the state's hospital beds are being used for coronavirus patients. Adding, positive case rates remain the 2nd-lowest in the nation at three percent (308 positive/10,350 total tests), and the per-capita testing rate ranks ninth among states.