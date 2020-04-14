Becker County deputies find one man shot, another stabbed

Becker County authorities responded to an incident Monday where deputies found one man stabbed and another shot.

According to a media release, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:39 p.m. that a man had been stabbed at a White Earth home.

Deputies eventually caught up with an alleged suspect along Hwy 21 driving south of White Earth.

The driver identified himself as Dustin Alan Jackson, 26, of White Earth.

Jackson told deputies he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was then transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes, according to deputies.

Back at White Earth, deputies said the stabbing victim 18-year-old Adam James Webster of Red Wing was airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, both injuries are non-life threatening and this seems to be an isolated incident.

The circumstances that led to the injuries remains under investigation.