'Be nice to our pipes': West Fargo reminds residents to only flush toilet paper

The City of West Fargo Public Works Department wants to remind the public to “be nice to our pipes.” Only toilet paper should be flushed.

All wipes and disposable cleaning products belong in the trash, not the toilet. If products that don’t belong in the toilet get flushed, it can not only cause problems in homes but also clog the city’s sewer system.

Wipes that are advertised as “flushable” also cause septic issues and should be thrown in the trash, not flushed.

In the interest of public safety and the safety of West Fargo employees, the city is also making the following changes to garbage pickup until further notice.

- Any extra garbage that is outside of normal garbage will only be picked up if it’s bagged and tied.

- No loose garbage will be picked up unless it is bagged and tied.

Sanitation crews will still pick up large items that can be safely picked up by the equipment. The Transfer Station at 1620 Main Ave. W is open to accept any extra garbage Monday through Saturday.

West Fargo sanitation is working closely with fellow City of West Fargo departments to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and to devise plans for response that are in the best interest of public safety while continuing to provide public services.