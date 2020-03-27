Bauer To Distribute Hockey Visor-Inspired Face Shield For Medical Professionals Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced much of the country to adjust the way we do things, and it is no different for companies.

On Wednesday, BAUER Hockey, the maker of hockey equipment for much of North America, announced that it will use its manufacturing facilities to begin producing face shields for doctors.

Protection that allows athletes to give everything for their team is our heritage.



Right now, we're all on the same team. We're repurposing our facilities to make face shields so that medical professionals battling COVID-19 can safely continue to help those most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/pBiZuUWdVl — BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) March 25, 2020

According to a report from ESPN, the company will begin shipping out to hospitals next week. As of this morning, the company reportedly had orders for over 100,000 units across Canada. Their CEO told ESPN that he wants to provide for the United States as well.

Bauer told CBS Boston it will take some time to ramp up production in the United States as they adhere to CDC guidelines while operating a manufacturing plant.